MCD holds health camp

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) organised a free health camp on Sunday at Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Pitampura, providing essential medical services to local residents. Citizens received check-ups and consultations from doctors and paramedical staff, including tests for blood pressure, blood sugar, and haemoglobin. Women, children, and seniors made up a large share of attendees. The camp also focused on awareness of seasonal illnesses such as dengue and malaria, with leaflets and counselling on hygiene, diet, and early medical care. Residents welcomed the initiative, praising MCD’s effort to bring healthcare closer

to the community.