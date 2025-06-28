MCD holds first standing committee meeting in 2+ yrs, clears key projects

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) held its Standing Committee meeting on Friday, marking a significant development after a gap of two and a half years. This was also the first meeting since Satya Sharma took charge earlier this month as the Chairperson, and it set a strong tone for the new term. More than 105 agenda items were presented during the session. Of these, 26 were approved, two were rejected, and the rest were deferred for future discussion.

The committee members raised various local issues, with a special focus on preparations for the monsoon season.

Concerns included drainage management, illegal parking, staff shortages among sanitation workers, incomplete construction projects, and the need for additional funding for development works. To tackle these issues, officials were instructed to act promptly and present an Action Taken Report (ATR) at the next meeting.

One of the major decisions approved was the purchase of Diflubenzuron 25 per cent WP, a larvicide used to control mosquito-borne diseases. This will support the implementation of the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) for the 2024–25 financial year.

Other approvals included tenders for housekeeping and private security services at several hospitals such as Hindu Rao, Rajan Babu, Maharishi Valmiki, and Kasturba.

Contracts were also passed for the maintenance and operation of 24 mechanical road sweepers for a period of two years. The committee cleared proposals for managing construction and demolition waste in Shahdara North and South zones.

Seven layout plans were approved, covering areas such as DDU Marg, Shri Ram College of Commerce, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat Housing in Sector 12, RK Puram, and institutions like the National Physical Laboratory, St. Stephen’s College, and the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.

Additionally, MCD extended the 10 per cent rebate on property tax payments until July 31, 2025. Sharma assured that the MCD has taken more proactive steps this year to handle the monsoon.

These include installing new water pumps and creating WhatsApp groups for real-time updates. Helpline numbers have also been reviewed to ensure better responsiveness across all zones.