MCD halts recognition of private schools in Delhi citing fire-safety concerns after Goa tragedy

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has put on hold the recognition process for private schools and ordered an urgent inquiry to check if essential safety norms have been adhered to in the recently recognised institutions.

The move comes days after a devastating fire in Goa claimed over 25 lives, prompting renewed scrutiny of unsafe buildings across the country.

In a letter, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the corporation had received a communication from Education Committee Chairman Yogesh Verma raising "serious concern" over the manner in which recognition was being granted by the education department.

Several councillors also flagged issues related to the structural integrity of school buildings and the consequent risks to young children.

Taking cognisance of these concerns, the additional commissioner has directed Verma to form a committee of councillors to carry out physical inspections of all schools that recently received recognition from the department, the letter said.

The panel has been asked to examine fire safety compliance and submit its report within a week.

"In view of the safety of children, the recognition be put on hold till the report is submitted," the order stated.

The director (education) has also been instructed to provide all relevant documents to assist the inquiry.