MCD gives zones 3 days for safety audits

New Delhi: In a sweeping crackdown on civic and structural lapses, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has directed all zonal officials to inspect compliance with safety codes and submit detailed reports within three days. The order was issued by MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar during a high-level review, where he stressed strict enforcement and zero tolerance towards negligence.



“Every zone must conduct intensive on-ground inspections and ensure adherence to prescribed safety norms. A comprehensive compliance report must be submitted within 72 hours,” the Commissioner directed. He emphasised that only paperwork would not suffice and that field verification of fire safety systems, structural stability, emergency exits, sanitation standards and occupancy norms must be undertaken.

The directive comes alongside the Commissioner’s inspection of key locations in the City-SP Zone, including Nigambodh Ghat, Kaho Gali, SRDC Road in Chandni Chowk, Town Hall, and Civil Lines Ridge. During the visit, Khirwar reviewed civic conditions and ongoing developmental works. At Town Hall, officials were instructed to examine the detailed project report and assess the feasibility of improved utilisation of the heritage structure. “Heritage assets must be preserved while ensuring they serve public utility effectively,” he noted. The Commissioner also issued directions for immediate resolution of identified civic deficiencies, particularly in sanitation and maintenance standards. He called for strengthening infrastructure across zones and enhancing coordination among departments. Warning that accountability would be fixed for any lapses, Khirwar reiterated that public safety and service delivery remain the civic body’s top priorities. Officials said surprise inspections may continue beyond the initial review period as part of sustained monitoring. MCD order was given after the Chief Secretary has issued a detailed Office Memorandum enforcing mandatory safety protocols at all excavation and maintenance sites across roads, footpaths and underground utilities.