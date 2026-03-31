MCD gives Tax Amnesty more time

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has extended the last date of availing the Property Tax Amnesty Scheme 2025-26 till April 30, the Delhi Mayor said on Tuesday.



Announcing the extension, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the decision was taken in view of the positive response from citizens and to allow more taxpayers to settle their pending dues under the Sumpattikar Niptaan Yojana (SUNIYO) scheme.

He urged property owners and occupiers to make use of the scheme, describing it as a “golden opportunity” to clear outstanding liabilities without incurring interest or penalties.

The mayor said that the scheme will not be extended beyond April 30. Under SUNIYO, taxpayers can avail a complete waiver of property tax, interest and penalties for the period prior to 2020-21, provided they pay the principal tax amount for the current financial year 2025-26 and the preceding five years from 2020-21 to 2024-25.