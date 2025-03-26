MCD gets Rs 6,897 cr

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday allocated Rs 6,897 crore to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in the 2025-26 budget, promising that the government will provide its fair share to

support cleanliness efforts across the Capital. During her budget speech, Gupta criticised previous governments for neglecting MCD’s financial needs.

“For the past 10 years, MCD never received its rightful share of funds. I was part of MCD myself, and I know how difficult it is to keep the city clean without proper financial support. How can we expect cleanliness when funds aren’t allocated?” she said.