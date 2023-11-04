MCD forms 517 surveillance teams of over 1,000 officers

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) released their action report on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage III on Friday.

According to their action plan, the Corporation constituted 517 Surveillance Teams of 1,110 officers to monitor open burning, illegal construction and demolition (C&D) waste dumping, checking their sites and dust on roads across their jurisdictions. 114 teams of 323 personnel have been deployed to inspect C&D waste during the day and 101 teams of 236 personnel at night. For open or biomass burning, 178 teams of 244 personnel will be working during the day, and 124 teams of 316 personnel at night.

The Plan was invoked on Thursday as Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) rose to Severe at 402. This involves a halt on all construction and demolition work except for essential projects by the government, mining and stone crushing. Along with this, the Commission for Air Quality Management

(CAQM) directed a ban on the entry of diesel trucks into the national Capital.

The Public Works Department (PWD) assisted MCD with 50 anti-smog guns (ASG) for dust pollution in hotspot areas. The Corporation also deployed 53 Mechanical Road Sweepers on PWD roads, 225 water sprinklers and 30 ASGs on main roads. 20 ASGs were also installed at C&D plants, SLF, WTE and other facilities.

DPCC identified micro sources of air pollution to different agencies for hotspot areas. Zonal Officers have been directed to implement the revised GRAP guidelines issued by CAQM, and

504 sites have been registered on DPCC C&D web portal for regular monitoring.