MCD fines assistant engineer Rs 50K for laxity in clearing debris

New Delhi: The MCD has imposed a Rs 50,000 fine on an assistant engineer for failing to clear debris from government land, identified during a surprise inspection

in east Delhi.

Joint inspections covered IP Extension, Ghazipur Murga Mandi, Khichripur, Road No. 57, and Preet Vihar. Authorities found fresh encroachments, poor sanitation, and illegal waste dumping.

Officials urged stronger inter-agency coordination and police monitoring, especially at Ghazipur and Road No. 57, stressing that such inspections will continue to ensure

civic accountability.