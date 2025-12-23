MCD fines ₹54.98L in Dec for air pollution violations

new delhi: Reiterating its zero-tolerance stance against air pollution, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has stepped up enforcement across the city, issuing challans worth ₹54.98 lakh during December against violators involved in biomass burning, illegal dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste and other activities contributing to deteriorating air quality.

According to officials, extensive enforcement drives were conducted in all 12 zones of the city, resulting in the issuance of 7,023 challans amounting to ₹43.26 lakh for illegal C&D waste dumping and related violations. Action was taken in accordance with the provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, the Solid Waste Management Rules and directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Between December 1 and 20, a total of 356 monitoring teams were deployed across various locations to carry out inspections.

The civic body also took firm action against open burning of garbage and biomass, a major contributor to air pollution during winter months. As many as 420 violators were challaned during the period, leading to penalties of approximately ₹11.72 lakh.

Alongside enforcement, MCD has intensified dust mitigation and sanitation measures. Around 500 secondary waste collection points are being cleaned nightly, with daily monitoring in place. Pollution control efforts have been strengthened at 13 identified hotspots, where the use of anti-smog guns and water sprinklers has been increased in coordination with other agencies.

Over the past week, water sprinkling has been carried out on 18 high dust-generating roads in line with GRAP-IV guidelines.

About 52 mechanical sweepers have been deployed for night-time cleaning, supported by dedicated sanitation staff and jetting machines for road washing. Across all zones, 28 anti-smog guns and 167 water sprinklers are currently operational.

Under GRAP-IV, MCD has also imposed fines worth ₹33.95 lakh on violators of the ban on construction and demolition activities and sealed 34 illegal jeans dyeing units found flouting pollution norms.

The Corporation is addressing citizen complaints received through the MCD311, Green Delhi and Sameer apps, as well as social media, with weekly reviews held at the headquarters. MCD has urged citizens to adhere strictly to GRAP norms and cooperate with enforcement agencies in the larger public interest.