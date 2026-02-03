MCD extends SUNIYO property tax settlement scheme till February 28

New Delhi: Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh on Monday appealed to eligible property owners and occupiers to take advantage of the Property Tax Settlement Scheme (SUNIYO) 2025–26, which has now been extended till February 28, 2026, offering substantial relief from penalties and interest on past dues.



Addressing a press briefing, the Mayor said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had kept the late fee unchanged, maintaining it at 5 per cent, the same rate that applied during the previously extended period from January 1 to January 31, 2026.

He described the scheme as a “golden opportunity” for citizens to clear outstanding property tax liabilities without additional financial burden.

Under the SUNIYO scheme, taxpayers are eligible for full waiver of interest and penalties on property tax dues pertaining to periods prior to the financial year 2020–21, provided they pay the principal tax amount for the current financial year (2025–26) and the previous five years (2020–21 to 2024–25).

Singh said 1,78,923 taxpayers benefited from SUNIYO, contributing ₹1,032.91 crore, including ₹200.45 crore from residential and ₹832.45 crore from non-residential properties. First-time enrolments numbered 96,169, generating ₹367.26 crore. Overall collections rose 48.24 per cent, with the scheme extended till February 28.