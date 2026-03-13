MCD extends CGHS-rate medical treatment to councillors, families

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has extended the facility of medical treatment at Central Government Health Scheme rates to its sitting councillors and their eligible dependents in empanelled private healthcare institutions.

Announcing the decision, Raja Iqbal Singh said the initiative aims to strengthen healthcare support for elected representatives who remain actively engaged in addressing civic issues across the Capital.

Under the new provision, councillors will be able to avail medical consultations, diagnostic tests and treatment at CGHS-approved rates in empanelled private hospitals, eye centres, dental clinics and diagnostic laboratories. The facility will also extend to their eligible dependents, enabling them to access healthcare services at regulated and

affordable rates.

Singh said councillors perform an important role in resolving local civic concerns and maintaining constant engagement with residents. “Ensuring reliable and affordable medical care for councillors and their families is an important step toward supporting their well-being,” he said.

Officials said the move would streamline the process of availing medical services through recognised healthcare providers and ensure access to standardised treatment costs in private institutions.

The Mayor added that the civic body remains committed to improving welfare measures for its elected representatives and employees. Officials said the move aims to strengthen institutional support while ensuring councillors receive timely medical care. The MCD said CGHS-rate treatment will help councillors and their families access quality healthcare through empanelled providers.