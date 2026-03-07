MCD explores plan to revive Town Hall

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is working with the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation on a plan to turn the historic Town Hall into a cultural hub for public use, officials said on Friday.



The original idea, according to officials, was to use part of the 160-year old complex -- which served as the municipal body’s headquarters in Chandni Chowk in the past -- for public functions. The relocation of the City Sadar Paharganj zonal office to the Town Hall was also being mulled. However, the civic body is now looking at conserving, restoring, and repurposing it in a way that keeps its heritage character while opening it up to the public under a revenue-sharing arrangement.