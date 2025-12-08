MCD expands Arogya Kendra network

New Delhi: In a renewed push to strengthen community-level healthcare, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has operationalised a fresh set of Ayushman Arogya Kendras across multiple localities, aiming to make essential medical services easily accessible, reliable, and free of cost. The civic body shared updates on social media about newly inaugurated centres in T Camp, Shiv Vihar, Sector 3, Rohini, and S Block, Mangolpuri, marking another step towards decentralised healthcare delivery in the Capital.

The initiative, positioned as a cornerstone of the MCD’s public health strategy, focuses on ensuring that residents can avail themselves of primary healthcare “under one roof”. Each Kendra is equipped to offer consultation, basic diagnostics, and treatment without any charges, thereby reducing the burden of travel and expenses for communities that rely heavily on government facilities.

According to officials, the centres have been designed to function as one-stop health units, especially for vulnerable and underserved populations. The model emphasises convenience and inclusivity, bringing services closer to families who previously had limited access to structured medical care. Crowds at recent inaugurations reflected growing public interest in the scheme, with local representatives and health officials interacting directly with residents to understand their needs.

Reiterating its commitment to last-mile service delivery, the MCD stated that the initiative aligns with its larger vision encapsulated in the motto (Healthy Delhi, Safe Delhi). The civic body has repeatedly stressed that its priority is to ensure affordable and dependable healthcare in every ward, with a focus on early diagnosis and preventive care. Key features of the programme include free medical consultations, on-site testing facilities, and immediate treatment options. The Kendras also support preventive health awareness, contributing to cleaner and healthier neighbourhoods. As more centres become operational, the Ayushman Arogya Kendras are expected to significantly boost Delhi’s primary healthcare network.