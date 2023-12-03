MCD exempts house tax in residential areas across its rural jurisdiction

New Delhi: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Saturday announced the exemption of house or property tax for the residential areas across the MCD’s rural jurisdiction.



The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will not collect any house tax from ‘lal dora’ or extended ‘lal dora’ properties in the rural areas, Oberoi told a press conference here.

‘The MCD will neither send notice nor collect property tax from the residential areas whether it be under ‘lal dora’ or extended ‘lal dora’ in all its villages. This is a big relief from CM Arvind Kejriwal for people of Delhi residing in rural areas,’ she said.

She added the tax levied on commercial properties in rural areas will continue to remain same. Around 2,168 roads in Delhi’s rural areas are notified under MCD and commercial properties on these roads will continue to pay property tax.