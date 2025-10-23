‘MCD ensuring sanitation, lighting and safety at Chhath Ghats’

New Delhi: Chairperson of the Standing Committee, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Satya Sharma, on Wednesday inspected the Sonia Vihar Chhath Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna River to review the preparations for Chhath Puja.

According to a statement, Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari and Delhi

Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra also joined the inspection, along with local councillor Soni Pandey and senior MCD officials.

Sharma said the MCD, in coordination with the Delhi government, is ensuring proper sanitation, lighting, and fogging arrangements at all Chhath Ghats across the city to facilitate a smooth celebration for the devotees.

“Comprehensive cleaning, installation of street lights, and fogging operations have been undertaken to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience,” she said.