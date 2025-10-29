MCD ensures clean & safe ghats for devotees

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) ensured a seamless and hygienic celebration of Chhath Puja across the Shahdara North

Zone by maintaining continuous on-ground vigilance from the preparatory phase to post-festivity cleanup.

Teams from the Shahdara North Zone worked round the clock to ensure that every ghat remained clean, safe, and fully prepared for devotees performing the traditional rituals. Sanitation workers, supervisors, and field officers were deployed strategically at major ghats to oversee cleanliness, waste collection, and crowd management.

Special attention was given to removing garbage and debris, providing dustbins, and ensuring the availability of sanitation facilities. The MCD’s concerted efforts not only facilitated a smooth conduct of the festival but also highlighted the civic body’s commitment to maintaining public hygiene during large religious gatherings.

Officials stated that the teams were stationed across key ghats throughout the day and night to ensure cleanliness was sustained even after the rituals concluded. Vehicles were deployed for immediate waste disposal, and staff ensured that no plastic or waste material was left behind at the sites.