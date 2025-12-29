MCD enforces pollution norms and seals illegal units in Rohini

New Delhi: Continuing its zero-tolerance approach towards pollution, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday carried out a sealing drive against polluting units operating in non-conforming areas of the Rohini Zone. The action was aimed at enforcing environmental norms and safeguarding public health in residential neighbourhoods.

According to officials, the units were found functioning in violation of prescribed land-use regulations, with industrial activities being carried out in areas not designated for such purposes.

These operations were contributing to air, noise and environmental pollution, adversely affecting the quality of life of local residents.

Teams from the Rohini Zone, including officials from the enforcement and environmental wings, conducted inspections at multiple locations before initiating the sealing action. The drive followed repeated warnings and notices issued to violators, officials said, adding that compliance with environmental and planning norms is non-negotiable.

Civic authorities noted that unauthorised and polluting units in residential areas not only pose serious health risks but also strain civic infrastructure.

“Such activities undermine planned urban development and expose residents, including children and the elderly, to hazardous conditions,” a senior MCD official said.

MCD reiterated that similar enforcement drives would continue across other zones of the city to curb illegal industrial activity and reduce pollution levels.

Emphasis was also laid on better coordination between enforcement, planning and pollution-control agencies to ensure sustained compliance.

Residents in parts of Rohini welcomed the action, expressing hope that stricter enforcement would lead to cleaner surroundings and improved public health.

The civic body has urged citizens to report illegal and polluting activities through official grievance redressal platforms, assuring swift action.

With Delhi grappling with persistent environmental challenges, the MCD said firm enforcement and regular monitoring remain key to ensuring a cleaner, safer and more regulated city.