MCD elections: Arvind Kejriwal interacts with all RWAs of Delhi

New Delhi: We want to bring a system in which for work at a smaller level can directly be done by the RWAs, permission need not be taken from the MCD, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said during an interaction with the representatives of all RWAs of Delhi on Thursday at the Panchshila Club.



Kejriwal then added that AAP's basic philosophy is to ensure, "That any work at the local level needs to have the participation of the people that it will affect. At least this

is how it should be done for those projects which directly affect the people."

Kejriwal also explained that AAP wants to create a system by which a basic minimum amount of funds can be given to the RWAs and this will enable all the small work to happen at the local level. In a press conference, couple of days back, Kejriwal had announced that RWAs will be given political and financial powers and the status of Mini-Councillors.

During the interaction, Kejriwal further said that there are many basic issues that remain unresolved at the local level because of administrative barriers and added, "I was just listening to the issues raised by the people over here, and Shobana Khanna spoke about having to take permission from the MCD for fumigation to avoid build-up of mosquito larvae in the area. This is such a small matter and should be done at the local level. There should be no need to take permission for it from the MCDs. We can have the nearby 4-5 RWAs tied up and a fumigation machine can be given by the MCD so that the fumigation can be done at the local level by the RWAs. Similarly, pruning of trees can be done at the local level."

Rajeev Kakaria, representative of GK 1 E-Block RWA, while interacting with the CM, suggested, "It is our long standing demand that the RWA should be recognised. So that we can provide real services to the people. Today, if a resident sends a letter to the DC, he will get a reply, but if an RWA does it, it goes straight to the dustbin. We have to work on the Society Act. Right now any five people can set up their society and

get the recognition of RWA. According to the Act, only

one RWA should be made in every area."

Gudia Gupta, president of GK M-Block RWA, addressed lack of uniform participation from residents living in their respective RWAs and said, "Even from our busy schedules we need to take out time to get work for the whole locality. Hopefully, if all residents start investing their time and resources in the same manner towards RWAs, lots of issues can then be resolved."