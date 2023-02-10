MCD drafts ‘Vision@2047’ to improve quality of edu with infra upgrade & tech

New Delh: The MCD has prepared a roadmap to improve the quality of primary education in Delhi with a ‘vision document’ focussing on the development of sports infrastructure, safety and hygiene in schools, and educating students about gender equality.

Under ‘Vision@2047’, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will focus on various initiatives to bolster its mechanism to impart primary education into a result-oriented system, officials said.

“Marching forward with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make India a developed nation by 2047 under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and to improve the quality of primary education in Delhi, the education department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has prepared a roadmap — ‘Vision@2047’,” the MCD said in a statement.

In this direction, the civic body is implementing the National Education Policy 2020 in all its schools with all provisions, it said. The MCD has planned to promote the use of the mother tongue as the medium of education at the primary level, and also allow mingling of girl and boy students at an early age, it said.

“Under the ‘Vision@2047’, the MCD would focus on educating students about gender equality at the early childhood stage. With this objective, the MCD is planning to transform its double-shift schools into a single-shift schools, so as to allow the mingling of boys and girls from an early age, which is mandatory for inculcating the necessary values like respecting the opposite gender,” the statement said. Another measure the MCD will employ to ease students of their burden is its ‘No School Bag Policy.’