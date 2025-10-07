MCD donates 1,450 kg of reusable items to aid 1,300 seniors

NEW DELHI: MCD South Zone, in partnership with Navjeevan RWA and Why Waste Wednesdays Foundation, has sent 1,450 kg of reusable material from the Navjeevan Vihar RRR Centre to Earth Saviours NGO

to support 1,300 abandoned senior citizens.

The items, collected and segregated through the RRR centre, will be used for livelihood, repair, or reuse initiatives. Coordinated by WWWF, the drive aligns with the #SwachhDiwaliShubhDiwali campaign and Swachh Bharat goals, highlighting circular economy practices that combine waste management with social welfare.