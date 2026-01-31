MCD doctors welcome move on regularisation

NEW DELHI: Doctors serving under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday expressed gratitude to the Chairperson of the Standing Committee, Satya Sharma, for the budgetary provision aimed at regularising doctors appointed up to 2016, terming it a long-awaited and morale-boosting step for the city’s public healthcare system. During an interaction at the civic body’s office, a delegation of MCD doctors thanked the Chairperson for addressing an issue that had remained unresolved for years. They said prolonged uncertainty over their service status had affected professional stability, career growth, and long-term planning, despite their continued contribution to municipal healthcare services.

Sharma heard the doctors’ concerns in detail and assured them that the Corporation was committed to safeguarding the interests of its medical workforce. She underlined that the move towards regularisation reflected the civic body’s recognition of doctors’ sustained service and their role in strengthening primary and secondary healthcare delivery in the city. “Doctors form a vital pillar of the Corporation’s healthcare system. Their dedication and commitment ensure that citizens receive timely and quality medical care,” she said.