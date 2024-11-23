MCD directed to tackle issues in Chandni Chowk

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the MCD and police to remove the deficiencies and illegal activities going on in Chandni Chowk area and termed it a “shocking state of affairs”.

The high court perused the photographs in the area and noted that people are engaging in gambling there while the Delhi Police is not doing anything.

“People are doing gambling there. It seems they are drug addicts there. What are police doing, are they aware of the ground reality. How can people stay there (in public spaces).

“Your (PWD) officers are not doing their job and there is a lot of ‘hafta’ collection going on there. Police officials don’t know anything, it seems the police have become helpless. This gives bad name to police,” said a bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela.

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the MCD, PWD, Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation, Delhi Police, and Traffic Police to address deficiencies and illegal activities in the Chandni Chowk area. The court ordered status reports within two weeks and directed senior officers to appear on December 13. The petition highlighted issues including damage, lack of maintenance, encroachments, and illegal vending. The court noted the deterioration after it stopped monitoring the area. It criticised authorities for neglecting the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project, where over Rs 140 crore had been spent, causing significant deficiencies.