MCD denies targeting religious structures during Karol Bagh demolition drive

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday clarified that no religious structures were affected during a joint demolition drive with the Delhi Development Authority in the Karol Bagh Zone. The statement followed social media claims that a religious site was damaged during the November 29 action along DB Gupta Road and adjoining green belts.

The MCD said the operation targeted only dangerous and dilapidated structures on designated green belts that posed safety risks, adding that the Mandir Dargah Baba Shri Peer Ratan Nath Ji Maharaj remained untouched. Notices had been issued in advance, and the drive was carried out strictly for public safety.