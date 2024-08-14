MCD demolition drive in Bhalswa Dairy deferred

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday informed the Delhi High Court that it will halt the demolition of illegal structures in Bhalswa Dairy colony until August 16, when the court will hear

related matters.

The MCD’s counsel made this statement in response to concerns raised by a lawyer for the residents, who reported that MCD bulldozers and heavy police force had arrived for demolition.

The court, led by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, will review the case on August 16, alongside a petition on the condition of dairies in

Delhi. Previously, the court had ordered the removal of unauthorized constructions in dairy colonies and instructed the relocation of dairies from Bhalswa to Ghogha within four weeks.

On Monday evening, the MCD issued a demolition order, and bulldozers were deployed the following

morning.