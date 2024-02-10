MCD demolishes unauthorised construction in Nizamuddin

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) took action against unauthorised construction in Nizamuddin on Friday, demolishing Ziyarat Guest House.

The first two floors of the guest house have been demolished under Delhi High Court orders by MCD along with the Delhi Development Authority. They have also demolished such constructions in Kalindi Kunj.

“During the ongoing February, 131 demolition actions, 35 sealing actions, 10 actions against illegal plotting and colonisation have been undertaken, getting 18 acres of land freed. More such stringent actions are already in the pipeline for execution in the coming days,” mentioned the corporation. These actions have been taken in Dera, Mandi, Bhati, Chattarpur, Jonapur, Jaitpur, Mithapur, Burari, Narela, Bhalaswa, Kadipur, Alipur, Jindpur, Bhorgarh and other areas. “In January, MCD took as many as 495 demolition actions, 137 sealing actions 69 actions against illegal plotting and colonisation,” they said.