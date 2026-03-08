MCD demolishes 'illegal portions' of accused's house linked to Uttam Nagar Holi clash death

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Sunday carried out a demolition drive and razed illegal portions of a house linked to one of the accused in the Uttam Nagar Holi clash case, in which a 26-year-old man was killed, police sources said.

Heavy police and paramilitary deployment remained in place to maintain law and order in the area, which has been divided in zones, sectors and sub-sectors, a senior police officer said.

The sources said civic authorities reached the locality with bulldozers and demolished "only the illegally constructed parts" of the structure and not the entire house.

The MCD officials said the action was taken as part of "removing encroachment" built upon the drains.

"Since the monsoon is approaching, we are removing illegal construction built upon the drains in the area as they disturb the water flow. The structure was built on the drain," a senior official from the MCD west zone said.

The area was cordoned off, and police personnel were deployed during the operation as a bulldozer razed portions of the building. Debris and dust filled the street as the structure was brought down under the supervision of officials. Residents and onlookers gathered nearby as authorities continued the demolition.

This comes a day after the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta condemned the killing and said Delhi follows a zero-tolerance policy against such "heinous criminal and violent acts".

On March 4, Tarun (26) was killed in a clash that broke out between his family and their neighbours in the JJ Colony area. The violence broke out after water from a balloon thrown by a girl from Tarun's family splashed on a woman from his neighbour's family, according to police.

The two families had known each other for the past five decades and got into rows over parking and garbage disposal, among other things, police had said.

Police said that they have arrested six persons and a minor has been apprehended so far in connection with the case. Provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and murder charges have been added to the FIR.

The accused have been identified as Umardeen (49), Jummadeen (36), Kamruddin (36), Mustaque (46), Muzzafar (25), Tahir (18) and a minor.

Maan Singh, the victim's relative, had earlier called for justice. He said, "We want the Yogi (Uttar Pradesh chief minister) bulldozer model to be used. Their unauthorised houses should be demolished and all illegal extensions removed."

The incident sparked tensions in the area with an angry mob damaging several vehicles and setting them on fire on Friday, prompting heavy police deployment.

A senior police officer said, "Zones are being monitored by the Dwarka DCP, sector areas are being monitored by ACPs, and sub-sectors are being monitored by the senior officials, including SHOs. Besides that, companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), forces from the western range, like forces from the outer district and west district, have already been deployed. No one will be allowed to breach the law and order condition at all," the officer said.