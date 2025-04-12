MCD defends hike in trade licence fee by 15% amid backlash

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has announced a 15 per cent hike in trade licence fees across all categories, drawing strong criticism from traders and business owners already burdened by a slowing economy and poor civic infrastructure. The revised rates, effective April 1, 2025, will apply to health trade, general trade (vegetables, fruits, cloth, etc.), and storage sectors such as godowns and warehouses.

MCD officials defended the increase, citing a decade-long freeze on rates due to repeated blockages in the House. “We’ve modelled the hike on NDMC’s automatic three-year fee revision system,” an MCD licensing official said, requesting anonymity. However, the hike has sparked a backlash from market associations. “We are overburdened with signage fees, conversion charges, and parking development fees, but...,” expressed a trade association member.