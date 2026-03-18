MCD dedicates link rd to Sukhram Pahalwan

New Delhi: Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on inaugurated and named a key road in North-West Delhi as ‘Late Chaudhary Shri Sukhram Pahalwan Marg’, honouring the late social worker for his contribution to community service and regional development.



The road connects Bakhtawarpur village to Tajpur village in Ward No. 5 and is expected to serve as an important local link for residents. The naming ceremony was held in Bakhtawarpur in the presence of several public representatives and local officials. Among those present were North-West Delhi Member of Parliament Yogendra Chandoliya, Narela MLA Raj Karan Khatri, MCD Rural Committee Chairman Yogesh Rana, and councillors Dinesh Bhardwaj, Shweta Khatri and Ritu. Nominated councillor Laxman Arya and Bakhtawarpur ward councillor and Narela Zone Vice-Chairperson Janta Devi also attended the event.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said that the late Chaudhary Sukhram Pahalwan had made significant contributions to social service and the development of the region. He noted that naming the road after him was a tribute from the local community and a recognition of his enduring legacy.

“The naming of this road reflects the respect and gratitude of the people for his dedicated service,” the Mayor said.

Civic officials said such initiatives aim to honour individuals who have played a vital role in community development while also strengthening local identity. Residents welcomed the move, describing it as a meaningful recognition of Sukhram Pahalwan’s contributions to the area.