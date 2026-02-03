MCD conducts sanitation inspection in Rohini wards

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out an on-ground inspection of sanitation infrastructure in parts of Rohini, with officials reviewing cleanliness levels and identifying areas requiring immediate intervention.



The inspection was led by the Deputy Commissioner of the Rohini Zone and covered Wards 21 and 51. Officials assessed sanitation conditions across dhalaos (garbage collection points), footpath cleaning trolley systems (FCTS), public parks and stormwater drains, amid concerns over waste accumulation and maintenance gaps.

According to MCD officials, the exercise was aimed at evaluating ground-level service delivery and ensuring that sanitation measures were being implemented in a timely and effective manner. Areas showing deficiencies were flagged on the spot, and directions were issued to field staff for prompt corrective actions

The Deputy Commissioner instructed sanitation teams to intensify cleaning operations, particularly around dhalaos and drains, which are critical to preventing waterlogging and public health risks. Emphasis was also laid on strengthened monitoring mechanisms to ensure regular upkeep of public spaces and accountability at the ward level.

Officials emphasised public awareness to curb littering and promote responsible waste disposal, while reviewing sanitation equipment and manpower. MCD said regular zone-wise inspections help identify issues, ensure corrective action, and maintain clean, safe public spaces.