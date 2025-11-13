MCD conducts challan enforcement drive

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) conducted a comprehensive Challan Enforcement Drive across several areas of the South Zone to ensure strict compliance with cleanliness and sanitation standards. The drive forms part of the civic body’s broader initiative to maintain hygiene and discipline across the national capital.

According to MCD officials, enforcement teams inspected multiple locations in Dakshinpuri, Madangir, and nearby localities, identifying violations such as littering, improper disposal of

construction and demolition (C&D) waste, and open dumping of garbage. Action was taken against offenders, and penalties were imposed in accordance with solid waste management regulations.

An official statement noted that a total of 86 challans were issued during the drive, covering offenses under categories including littering, burning of waste, and unauthorized dumping. The enforcement team also penalised street vendors and residents for not adhering to sanitation guidelines.

The MCD reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a clean and sustainable Delhi, emphasising that such enforcement initiatives aim to instill civic responsibility among residents. “Our goal is not just to penalise but to promote behavioural change and encourage citizens to take ownership of their surroundings,” said an MCD spokesperson.

Regular enforcement drives, the MCD added, will continue across all zones as part of its ongoing mission to build a cleaner, greener, and more disciplined capital city.