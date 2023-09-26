MCD conducts awareness campaigns on vector-borne diseases

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is carrying out awareness campaigns on vector-borne diseases, along with intensive checking drives on war footing, it announced on Monday.



The intensive checking campaign has been carried out across 197 police stations in all its 12 zones, out of which 83 sites were found to have mosquito breeding. MCD has also filed 60 legal notices, a prosecution, 3 challans and administrative charges. The areas covered are Punjabi Bagh, Vasant Kunj, Khayala, Jagatpuri, Usmanpur, Nizamuddin, Amar Colony, Lahori Gate, Burari, Swaroop Nagar, Paschim Vihar, Aman Vihar, Bawana, Rithala, Mayapuri, Sultanpuri, Gazipur, Geeta Colony and Ambedkar Nagar police stations and Malkhanas. The Dengue Breeding Checker (DBC) workers have also been on ground, conducting 2,95,69,150 house visits, spraying 14,84,050 with insecticides and issuing 1,35,462 legal notices. 22,195 defaulters have been fined, and Rs 73,36,640 received for destroying mosquito breeding, informed MCD.

The Public Health Department is working on awareness campaigns, requesting citizens to not let water stagnate in surroundings, keep water containers covered and surroundings clean and not keep scraps

on premises.