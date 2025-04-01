MCD Commissioner mandates strict measures to curb mosquito breeding

NEW DELHI: In a move to curb the spread of vector-borne diseases, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Ashwani Kumar has issued stringent directives to prevent mosquito breeding across offices, institutions, and workplaces. Citing the absence of a specific treatment or vaccine for diseases such as dengue and chikungunya, the commissioner emphasized that eliminating Aedes mosquito breeding sites remains the most effective strategy for prevention and control.

Reiterating the guidelines outlined in previous municipal advisories, Kumar has sent a fresh communication to administrative heads of government and autonomous offices, educational institutions, commercial concerns, market associations, and residential welfare associations (RWAs), urging immediate action against mosquito breeding. The commissioner stressed the need for systematic cleaning and drying of water-prone areas on a weekly basis.

As part of the intensified campaign, officials and community leaders have been instructed to ensure that water storage facilities, including overhead and other tanks, are kept securely covered. Additionally, water tanks of coolers should be repainted, cooler pads replaced, and all coolers scrubbed and dried before refilling. If complete drainage of water is not possible, one tablespoon of kerosene or petrol should be added to prevent mosquito breeding. Kumar further directed the removal of unused or broken bottles, pots, and tyres, and the provision of access for Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBCs) to inspect overhead water tanks.

Administrative heads have also been asked to appoint nodal officers to coordinate with MCD’s Public Health Department for effective implementation of preventive measures. The commissioner reaffirmed the department’s commitment to assisting the public in preventing and controlling vector-borne diseases.

Strict penalties have been warned for non-compliance. As per the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (Malaria & Other Vector-Borne Diseases) Bye-Laws, 1975, permitting mosquito breeding or failing to implement preventive measures is a punishable offense. Repeat violations may result in legal notices, challans, and even police complaints under Section 271 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita 2023.

With the onset of mosquito breeding season, MCD’s renewed crackdown aims to mobilize residents and institutions in an all-out war against larvae and Aedes mosquitoes to curb the spread of deadly infections.