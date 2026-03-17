MCD clears 60 tonnes of garbage from tracks

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday intensified its sanitation and enforcement efforts across the city, removing nearly 60 metric tonnes of waste from railway tracks in Rohini Zone and attaching a guest house in Karol Bagh Zone over unpaid property tax dues.



As part of an ongoing sanitation campaign, civic officials conducted an intensive cleanliness drive along railway tracks stretching from Kirari Phatak to Nangloi. The drive was carried out under the supervision of Rohini Zone Deputy Commissioner Rishita Gupta, along with sanitation staff and other officials.

During the operation, around 60 metric tonnes of waste were cleared from the tracks. Officials said certain low-lying stretches faced water logging, requiring manual cleaning to remove accumulated garbage and sludge.

The Deputy Commissioner also inspected sanitation conditions in Ward Nos. 37, 38, 39 and 40 of the Rohini Zone. During the inspection, she expressed dissatisfaction over the condition of a community toilet unit (CTU) located on Main Mubarakpur Road and directed officials to prioritise its cleaning.

Authorities noted that the CTU near the cremation ground in Mubarakpur village frequently experiences waterlogging due to its location in a low-lying area. Officials were instructed to take preventive measures and ensure proper maintenance of the facility. Several residential lanes were also found with clogged drains, prompting immediate directions for their clearance.

Meanwhile, in a separate enforcement action, MCD attached a three-storey guest house in the Karol Bagh Zone for failing to clear property tax dues amounting to about ₹32 lakh for several years. The property, located in the Paharganj ward, was attached after repeated notices to the owner went unanswered.

The civic body urged residents to avoid littering, segregate waste at source and ensure timely payment of property taxes to support civic services.