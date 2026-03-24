MCD clears 250 tonnes of legacy waste at Daya Basti

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has removed nearly 250 metric tonnes of legacy waste from the congested Daya Basti Railway Station area, marking a significant step in tackling long-pending sanitation challenges in dense urban pockets.



The operation, carried out using railway logistics, is being seen as an innovative approach to waste management in areas where conventional transportation methods face severe constraints. Officials said BRN railway wagons were deployed to facilitate the lifting and transportation of accumulated waste from the site.

The large-scale exercise was undertaken following a scheduled railway line blockage, allowing uninterrupted loading operations under the supervision of senior zonal officer. In total, 10 BRN wagons were loaded, enabling the swift clearance of waste from the location.

Civic authorities noted that Daya Basti has long posed logistical challenges due to its high population density and limited accessibility. The use of rail-based transport helped overcome these hurdles, ensuring efficient removal without disrupting surrounding areas.

Deputy Commissioner of Karol Bagh Zone, Dilkhush Meena, described the initiative as a first-of-its-kind model in the Capital. He said the project demonstrates how inter-agency coordination and innovative planning can address legacy waste issues in difficult terrains.

The MCD said similar strategies may be replicated in other parts of the city to accelerate waste clearance and improve overall sanitation. Officials added that sustained efforts are being made to create cleaner and healthier living conditions, particularly in densely populated neighbourhoods.