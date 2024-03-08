MCD clears 21 proposals amid ruckus

New Delhi: During the March House Session on Thursday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) proceeded with their agenda despite protests from the Opposition.



There were 18 proposals in the list of business and 11 on-table proposals, out of which eight were deferred. Notably, one of the approved proposals involved the redevelopment of MCD’s Ambedkar stadium at Delhi Gate with an estimated budget of approximately Rs 4.5 crores aimed at promoting sports among children.

“We are also going to open a new community centre in Aman Vihar Rohini Ward 41, as there was no venue for weddings and other social functions. We have also put forth a proposal for construction of three new multilevel parking facilities in Delhi.

Parking will be constructed in Shastri Nagar with a capacity of 935 cars. Additionally, new parking facilities will be developed in Rajendra Nagar and Rani Bagh, each with a capacity for 700 vehicles,” mentioned Oberoi during a press conference held after the House session.