MCD clears 200 tonnes of garbage from rly tracks

NEW DELHI: In a significant step towards improving urban sanitation, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out a large-scale special cleaning drive along railway tracks as part of the ongoing Make Delhi Garbage Free campaign. The campaign, launched by Delhi’s Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta on 1 August 2025, aims to tackle solid waste management across the capital through coordinated efforts involving citizens, public representatives, and civic agencies.

On the seventh day of the campaign, MCD working in close coordination with Indian Railways cleared nearly 200 tonnes of waste across five key zones: Central, Karol Bagh, Civil Lines, Narela, and Keshav Puram. The railway tracks in areas such as Swatanter Nagar (Narela zone), JJ Colony Chowki No. 4 (Keshav Puram), Lal Bagh (Ashok Vihar), Azadpur, and Meet Nagar (Saboli) witnessed extensive cleaning activities.

MCD officials stated that these locations had seen rampant waste dumping along the tracks, posing serious health and environmental hazards. Citizens residing near these areas were requested not to dump garbage near the tracks and were encouraged to use MCD’s Auto Tippers or nearby dhalaos for proper waste disposal.

The civic body emphasized that public cooperation is essential to sustain the momentum of this drive. Local representatives and residents have backed the campaign, reflecting growing awareness. MCD officials reaffirmed commitment to work with stakeholders to make Delhi garbage-free and environmentally healthier.