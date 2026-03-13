MCD clears 149 tonnes of waste

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi carried out a night-time sanitation drive in the Karol Bagh zone as part of its ongoing 10-day “Dust-Free Delhi” campaign, removing large quantities of legacy waste from railway tracks. Officials said the cleaning operation was conducted along the railway track near Naraina Vihar railway track, where sanitation teams undertook intensive waste removal to improve environmental conditions and prevent dust pollution in the surrounding areas.



Deputy Commissioner Dilkhush Meena said around 149 metric tonnes of legacy waste were lifted during the night operation. He added that a total of 228 metric tonnes of waste has been cleared from railway tracks across the zone so far under the special drive.

The civic body also carried out removal of construction and demolition (C&D) waste from various wards. According to officials, nearly 48 metric tonnes of debris were cleared on March 11 using zonal resources, taking the total to 273 metric tonnes over the last five days.

In addition, about 201 metric tonnes of C&D waste were lifted by an agency hired by the civic body from designated collection points on the same day. This has taken the total quantity of such waste removed to around 550 metric tonnes during the past five days.

Officials said the drive is part of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s broader efforts to improve sanitation, remove accumulated waste and control dust pollution. Similar campaigns will continue across zones with stricter monitoring to ensure cleaner surroundings and improved

environmental conditions.