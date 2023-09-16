MCD class IV staff threaten hunger strike over demands

New Delhi: Around 500 class IV employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s Education Department gathered in front of the Civic Centre here on Friday for a peaceful demonstration, claiming the Mayor



has not met with them to discuss their issues despite repeated notices.

The Class IV Education Department Workers Association had initially addressed a letter to the Mayor of Delhi Shelly Oberoi 15 days prior to the demonstration, presenting their problems and requested a meeting with her and the Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti to discuss it further, stating that if it was not granted they would take a collective day off from duty for a dharna.

The Workers Association also demanded that if an employee has died then his next of kin or eligible family member be given the job. “If we are not granted an audience with the Mayor, then on October 5, 1,000 workers will gather here for a hunger strike”, they said.