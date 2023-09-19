MCD claims vector-borne diseases under control

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has claimed that their efforts towards preventing vector-borne diseases has resulted in the situation becoming normal in the city, with door-to-door checks and challan notices being issued on a strict basis, on Tuesday.



According to their report, 3,000 employees are working around the clock to curb vector borne diseases. 2.85 crore places have been examined for larvae and there have been 2,4 lakh places identified for hosting larvae, 1.29 lakh houses have been issued notices for the same, and almost 56,000 challans have been handed out.

Larvae-eating fish have been released on a large scale into more than 200 reservoirs to destroy the larvae.

Alongside that, pesticides are sprayed at weekly intervals in drains, water bodies and water reservoirs and in medicines are sprayed in

response to complaints on the MCD 311 app.

Efforts have also been made to spread awareness through pamphlets and tippers.

Special campaigns were launched at sensitive places like construction sites, police stations, parks and nurseries, health and educational institutions, and anti-mosquito campaigns being conducted in flood affected areas of six zones.

All hot spots and sensitive areas are under vigilance, and Resident Welfare Associations and Market associations have been involved to create awareness through their meetings, along with Whatsapp groups for every ward in MCD, mentioned the report.

The Corporation has also claimed to have made special preparations for religious festivals like Ramlila, Janmashtami, Durga Puja, Chhath Puja and others, with awareness campaigns being run on site and directions for regular fogging being issued.

“Due to intermittent heavy rains and floods, mosquito breeding increased but the disease was not allowed to spread,” they said.

“A high level meeting with officials was held on Monday to discuss the action plan. The situation regarding the vector borne diseases is completely under control and will be reviewed every day,” said Mayor Shelly Oberoi.