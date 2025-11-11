MCD checks West Zone hotspots

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out a detailed inspection of major pollution hotspots in the Punjabi Bagh area under the West Zone, reinforcing its commitment to improving air quality in the city. A cross-functional team of officials visited Cement Siding Railway, Transport Nagar, and the Crematorium to review ongoing measures aimed at curbing dust and pollution.

The inspection focused on evaluating key initiatives such as mechanical road sweeping, regular deployment of water sprinklers, debris removal, and the greening of open spaces to prevent dust dispersal. Officials also assessed compliance with pollution control guidelines and held discussions with representatives of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Delhi Police for enhanced coordination in enforcement.

An MCD spokesperson said that the civic body continues to work proactively to ensure a cleaner and healthier Delhi. “We are implementing a multi-layered approach that combines on-ground action, awareness drives, and inter-departmental coordination to reduce pollution levels effectively,” the spokesperson said.