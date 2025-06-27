MCD calls for joint drive to curb dengue and malaria spread

NEW DELHI: In a high-level inter-departmental meeting, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Ashwani Kumar called for immediate and coordinated efforts to prevent the outbreak of vector-borne diseases in the city. With dengue, malaria, and chikungunya cases typically rising during July and August, Kumar emphasized the urgency of preemptive action. “This is the right time to work towards the prevention of vector-borne diseases. We can only succeed through joint efforts,” he stated.

Senior officials from the Delhi Jal Board, PWD, CPWD, DDA, Railways, Delhi Police, and other key departments attended the meeting. The Commissioner urged all agencies to intensify cleanliness drives, remove junk from premises, and launch awareness campaigns to educate the public on preventing mosquito breeding.

Special instructions were given to initiate parent-teacher meetings (PTMs) in schools under the Delhi Government, MCD, and NDMC to spread awareness among families. Students will be encouraged to wear full-sleeved clothing and complete “dengue homework” to prevent mosquito breeding at home. The Public Health Department of MCD presented a detailed report identifying mosquito breeding hotspots and stressed the role of departments like the Delhi Police, Horticulture, DEMS, Irrigation, and PWD in maintaining cleanliness in their areas.

Commissioner Kumar concluded by stating that a coordinated door-to-door campaign by DBC workers and a strong media push are essential to reaching every citizen in the capital.