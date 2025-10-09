MCD bypolls likely soon

New Delhi: The State Election Commission of Delhi, which is gearing up for bypolls to 12 municipal wards in the near future, has sought objections from the stakeholders, including political parties and the public, over the draft list of the polling stations.

The municipal wards fell vacant due to the election of councillors in February’s Assembly polls. The wards also include Shalimar Bagh B that was earlier represented by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who was the councillor from the Dwarka B ward, was elected as a member of Parliament in the general election held last year.

Mundka, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dichauon Kala, Naraina, Sangam Vihar, Dakshin Puri, Greater Kailash and Vinod Nagar are the other wards where the bypolls are due. The State Election Commission on Thursday notified the general public and other stakeholders for submitting their suggestions and objections regarding the draft list of polling stations.