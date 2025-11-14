‘MCD bypolls for 12 wards to be held on Nov 30, results on Dec 3’

NEW DELHI: The State Election Commission (SEC), Delhi, has issued a notification for the by-elections to 12 vacant wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), setting the stage for a mini civic battle in the national capital.

Voting will take place on November 30, while counting of votes is scheduled for December 3, 2025.

The vacancies emerged after several sitting councillors were elected as Members of the Legislative Assembly and one as a Member of Parliament. Of the 12 seats, nine were previously held by the BJP and three by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), setting up a crucial test of strength for both parties.

The wards going to polls include Mundka, Shalimar Bagh-B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dwarka-B, Dichaon Kalan, Naraina, Sangam Vihar-A, Dakshin Puri (SC), Greater Kailash, and Vinod Nagar.

According to the election schedule, the nomination process will continue till November 10, scrutiny will take place on November 12, and candidates can withdraw nominations by November 15.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into immediate effect across all polling wards.

With the MCD comprising 250 wards after its 2022 unification, the upcoming by-polls are being viewed as a political litmus test for both the BJP and AAP ahead of the next mayoral election.

The results are expected to signal shifting voter sentiments in Delhi’s civic landscape.