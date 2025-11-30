MCD bypoll: Charged campaigning ends, parties brace for voting day

New Delhi: The spirited campaign for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bypoll drew to a close on Friday evening, ending weeks of high-energy canvassing marked by packed roadshows, aggressive messaging and dramatic street-level outreach. With 12 wards set to go to the polls on November 30, political parties scrambled to make last-minute appeals before the mandatory silence period came into effect. This is the first major civic-level electoral exercise after the BJP’s return to power earlier this year, making it a crucial test of public sentiment.

A colourful last lap

Greater Kailash (GK), one of the most keenly watched wards, became the epicentre of Friday’s final sprint. The neighbourhood saw two dramatically different displays of political strength. One side of the area witnessed motorcycle convoys draped in saffron flags, accompanied by chants that echoed through busy market stretches. In parallel lanes, the AAP volunteers moved on e-rickshaws and two-wheelers, waving banners and playing campaign songs, urging residents to support their candidate. Voters in the ward many of whom described themselves as otherwise indifferent to civic polls acknowledged the unusual intensity. One resident noted that the atmosphere felt “far more charged than usual,” reflecting the importance all parties attached to the contest. For AAP, GK represents a symbolic battleground, especially as the party attempts to rebuild momentum following political setbacks earlier in the year.

Parties sharpen narratives

Throughout the campaign, the BJP positioned the bypoll as a verdict on its approach to civic administration since returning to power in Delhi. Its leaders repeatedly highlighted steps taken over the past several months including sewer desalting, improvements in bus services, road maintenance, and strengthened festival-time arrangements. These achievements, the party argued, reflect a governance model geared towards rapid and practical delivery. The AAP, however, centered its campaign on the unresolved civic challenges it says still burden Delhi’s neighbourhoods. From water irregularities and waste management issues to broader concerns such as pollution and broken local infrastructure, it accused the BJP of overlooking everyday grievances. Through hyperlocal outreach, the party framed the bypoll as an opportunity for residents to demand accountability. Political observers believe the contrasting narratives performance versus grassroots frustrations have sharpened the stakes for both parties. With the conclusion of the formal campaign, parties have entered a no-public-appeal phase, during which rallies, loudspeakers and open canvassing are prohibited.

Metro to run from 4 am on the polling, counting day



In preparation for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by polls, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced special early-morning operations to facilitate the movement of polling staff and security personnel. Services will begin at 4 a.m. on November 30, the day of polling, with trains departing from all terminal stations at 30-minute intervals until 6 a.m., after which the regular Sunday schedule will resume. For the December 3 counting day, Metro services will again start at 4 am with similar frequency. Officials said the arrangement aims to ensure seamless transport for election duty teams across the 12 wards headed for voting.