MCD byelections see voter turnout of 38.51%; vote counting on December 3

NEW DELHI: The by-elections to 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were conducted peacefully on Sunday, with a subdued voter turnout of 38.51 per cent recorded till 5.30 pm. The 2022 MCD polls had seen 50.47 per cent participation. The State Election Commission (SEC) reported that polling was free of untoward incidents, and no disruption occurred due to EVM malfunctions.

Civic issues such as sanitation, water supply, road maintenance, safety, and public lighting were the primary factors influencing voter choices. Many voters cited long-standing neighbourhood problems as their reason for voting. Elderly citizens were seen queuing at several polling stations, urging younger residents to exercise their franchise.

Political tensions emerged as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the BJP of “foul play”, alleging that a former station house officer campaigned for the BJP candidate in Dakshinpuri ward. The BJP dismissed the claim, suggesting that AAP was preemptively preparing an excuse for a potential defeat.

Among the wards, Chandni Mahal recorded the highest turnout at 55.93 per cent, while Greater Kailash saw the lowest at 26.76 per cent. Other wards reported voter participation as follows: Mundka 44.50 per cent, Shalimar Bagh-B 36.53 per cent, Ashok Vihar 33.82 per cent, Chandni Chowk 35.65 per cent, Dwarka-B 29.76 per cent, Dichaon Kalan 37.20 per cent, Naraina 42.76 per cent, Sangam Vihar-A 44.40 per cent, Dakshin Puri 40.23 per cent, and Vinod Nagar 36.47 per cent.

The SEC set up 580 booths across 143 locations, assisted by 2,320 election staff, 580 home guards, 2,265 other personnel, and 13 CAPF companies. The ballots will decide the fate of 51 candidates, including 26 women, with results due on December 3.