MCD Budget historic and people-centric: Pravesh Wahi

New Delhi: Leader of the House in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Pravesh Wahi, welcomed the Budget presented by Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, describing it as people-oriented, development-driven and historic. He said the budget marks a significant step towards strengthening the Corporation’s



financial health while prioritising civic development and employee welfare.

Wahi noted that the budget is possibly the first profit budget in the history of the MCD, reflecting improved financial management and a transparent administrative system. He lauded initiatives aimed at strengthening property tax collection, expanding parking facilities, improving transparency in

the advertising system, regularising weekly markets and enhancing revenue through multiple channels.

Highlighting the focus on environmental protection, Wahi said the budget outlines comprehensive measures to tackle air pollution through better inter-departmental coordination, road cleaning, dust control and improved waste management. The plan to make landfill sites garbage-free and convert them into green spaces and public amenities, he said, would contribute significantly to making the Capital cleaner and healthier.

The Leader of the House also welcomed the emphasis on education and health. Provisions for smart classrooms, CCTV security, regular health check-ups, yoga education and promotion of sports in

MCD schools, he said, would help build a strong foundation for children.