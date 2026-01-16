MCD Budget focuses on cleanliness, health, & education

NEW DELHI: The Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has finalised the Revised Budget Estimates for 2025–26 and the Budget Estimates for 2026–27, projecting it as a roadmap for improved civic services, financial stability and accountable governance.

Chairing the meeting, Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma said the budget goes beyond routine accounting to reflect a vision aimed at making life in the capital cleaner, safer and more dignified. She said the formulation process, which began on December 5 with the Municipal Commissioner’s proposals, incorporated suggestions from ward committees, subject-specific committees and Standing Committee members, following an assessment of the city’s pressing challenges.

A key focus of the budget is air pollution, with Sharma asserting that the proposals would translate intent into action and support the Delhi government’s efforts to address the long-standing crisis. Sanitation has been accorded top priority, with measures to improve cleanliness across streets, markets, parks and public spaces, while also aiming to boost Delhi’s standing in national cleanliness rankings.

The budget outlines plans to repurpose reclaimed land at the city’s three sanitary landfill sites for green spaces and public amenities once they are made garbage-free. Plantation drives and park beautification have also been emphasised.

Education and health feature prominently, with commitments to upgrade MCD schools to private-school standards, fill vacant teaching posts and improve student safety and health. Health services are set to expand through upgraded facilities and wider community outreach, alongside a dedicated provision to address issues related to stray dogs.

The budget promises faster promotions, regularisation and recruitment for MCD staff and doctors, while seeking to strengthen the corporation’s finances through efficient revenue utilisation.