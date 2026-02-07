MCD Budget debate: Councillors pitch for revenue reforms

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House continued deliberations for the second consecutive day on the revised budget estimates for 2025–26 and the budget proposals for 2026–27, during a special meeting marked by extensive participation from councillors across party lines.

At the outset, the House passed a condolence resolution paying tribute to Sarita Phogat, councillor from Ward No. 150 (Green Park), who passed away recently.

Nearly 40 councillors took part in the six-hour-long discussion, describing the budget as a forward-looking roadmap for the city. Several members welcomed the proposal to enhance local area development funds to Rs 2 crore per ward in the coming financial year, terming it a significant step towards strengthening grassroots governance.

Councillors offered a range of suggestions aimed at boosting the corporation’s revenue, including reforms to the signboard policy, commercial utilisation of municipal properties, monetisation of advertising spaces in malls, and the constitution of a committee to streamline toll tax collection. Proposals were also made to take strict action against illegal meat shops.

Other recommendations included provisions for public urinals in wards, construction of sewage treatment plants in parks, curbing illegal parking operations, establishing herbal gardens and air-conditioned community halls in each ward, measures to address the stray dog issue, pollution control initiatives, and a dedicated education budget to ensure clean drinking water in schools.

Suggestions were also made for recruitment and proper categorisation of sanitation workers and installation of ATMs in schools and community halls to generate additional revenue.

Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh thanked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for extending financial assistance to the civic body and urged councillors to focus on long-term revenue generation rather than ward-specific issues. Emphasising financial self-reliance, the Mayor said the proposals would help strengthen the MCD and improve civic services across the national capital.