MCD begins targeted action on strays

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has initiated a phase-wise drive to tackle the city’s stray dog population, starting with the removal of aggressive and diseased animals from Shahdara and Bhajanpura in east Delhi. The move comes a day after the Supreme Court directed immediate measures to address public safety concerns.

An MCD official said no figures were released for Tuesday’s action, but noted that most dog-catching vehicles were currently stationed at the Red Fort area, where nearly 700 strays were picked up ahead of Independence Day. “Operations in other zones will intensify after August 15,” the official said. Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh stated that the veterinary department has been told to respond swiftly to complaints about biting incidents and sick dogs. He confirmed that the search for shelter sites is underway, with unused community halls and other civic buildings being assessed for conversion. “A helpline will be launched shortly, though people can already register complaints on the 311 app,” he said.

A sub-committee aims to capture 1,000 strays per zone monthly, focusing on aggressive dogs, while exploring multistorey kennels and expanding vaccination and sterilisation drives with resident welfare associations

after August 15.