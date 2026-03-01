MCD begins drain desilting ahead of monsoon; since Jan, nearly 8,047 metric tonnes removed

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has begun an extensive desilting drive across the Capital and aims to complete the exercise ahead of schedule, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said on Saturday.

Addressing the media, the Mayor stated that preparations were under way well before the onset of the monsoon to prevent water logging and minimise inconvenience to residents. According to civic data, the Corporation maintains 12,892 drains measuring less than four feet in depth, with a combined length of 6,069.88 km. Since January 2026, approximately 8,047 metric tonnes of silt have been removed from these drains.

In addition, 800 major drains each more than four feet deep and spanning 530.82 km fall under the Corporation’s jurisdiction. Around 16,966 metric tonnes of silt have been cleared from these larger drains during the same period. Officials said the work was being carried out on a priority basis to ensure smooth discharge of rainwater during heavy showers.

The Mayor said tenders had been invited for comprehensive cleaning of major drains and that the pace of work would accelerate once the process was completed. Special focus, he added, would be given to water logging prone locations, where pumps would be deployed as required.

Appealing to residents, he urged citizens not to dump garbage into drains, stressing that public cooperation was essential to maintaining an efficient drainage system.